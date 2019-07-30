Shareholder Keywise Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Stake; Pg&E Crop (PCG) Stock Rose While Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake

Keywise Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keywise Capital Management Ltd bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.32 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.75 million, up from 5.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keywise Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 2.49 million shares traded. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 44.80% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.23% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – QTRLY NET EARNINGS PER ADS RMB 0.77; 15/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Vipshop Trades Actively; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 30/03/2018 – VIPSHOP TO INVEST UP TO $250M INTO A PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Plummets Post-Market Among Chinese ADRs Monday; 14/05/2018 – Allianz Global Adds Vipshop Holdings, Exits Tal Education: 13F; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44 million, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $18.28. About 2.53M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/18/2018 03:59 AM; 11/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/11/2018 12:10 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-Impacted Areas Save Money; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58M and $131.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 43,396 shares to 366,903 shares, valued at $7.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “PG&E Corp. (PCG) notified California Public Utilities Commission of its election to participate in Wildfire Fund – StreetInsider.com” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E was aware of wildfire risk and did not address it – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E creditors to boost restructuring plan to $45B – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 2,008 shares stake. Css Limited Liability Co Il has 97,500 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 16,136 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 0.01% or 8,157 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin holds 409,760 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 55 shares. Moreover, Rare Infra has 3.57% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2.93 million shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 13.13M shares. Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oz Lp stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 75,770 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 500,803 shares. The New York-based Centerbridge Prtn LP has invested 16.49% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Sachem Head Capital Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 3.45 million shares.

More notable recent Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks Under $10 That I Like: Vipshop Trending Higher Within Channel – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “How to Invest in E-Commerce Outside the U.S. – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Great Stocks Under $10 – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Vipshop Bucking the Bear Market in Chinese Tech Stocks? – The Motley Fool” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “VIPS, CAR, DLPH and ATTU among notable midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 21, 2019.