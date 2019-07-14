Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Has Increased Office Depot (ODP) Position; Ithaka Group Has Upped Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding by $7.86 Million as Share Price Declined

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 37.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 199,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 734,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, up from 534,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.16. About 2.81M shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Sees 2019-2020 Total Sales Growing at 0% to 2% Compound Annual Growth Rate; 21/04/2018 – DJ Office Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ODP); 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 30/03/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Office Depot “will no longer advertise” on Laura Ingraham’s show; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three Classes of WBCMT 2003-C7; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 8C; 18/04/2018 – Office Depot Announces Channel Partner Agreement with Top Master Agency, MicroCorp

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $182.92. About 744,025 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 14.84% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Net $82.6M; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 17,540 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). James Investment Rech holds 211,550 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 185,669 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Magnetar Fin Lc holds 240,477 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 45.48M shares. Moreover, Aristotle Fund Lp has 58.27% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 3.20M shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Qs Investors stated it has 676,073 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Johnson Fincl, Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,000 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 28,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Management Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 376,631 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 936,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on April 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Office Depot’s Downside Looks Limted – Seeking Alpha” published on May 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ODP vs. BBW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2018. More interesting news about Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Office Depot Finally Back on Track? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts See 11% Upside For VYM – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 37,755 shares to 7,454 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tsg Consumer Partners Llc by 79,259 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,237 shares, and cut its stake in Legacy Acquisition Corp.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares to 117,402 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wedge Cap Mgmt L LP Nc has 0.47% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Smithfield Trust has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 83 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 25,002 shares. 85,724 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa. 6,774 were reported by J Goldman And Company Limited Partnership. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0% stake. Daiwa Secs Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stephens Ar has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stifel Financial accumulated 4,818 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 0.17% stake. Moreover, Nordea Inv Management has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Moreover, Adage Cap Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability has 0.7% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1.79M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & stated it has 58,617 shares. Prudential has 13,708 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CRM, ACAD, ALS among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on November 28, 2018, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Broadcom, Coca-Cola, Conagra, Deere, Jumia, MannKind, Shopify, Take-Two, TJX, Tyson, Valero and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For March 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $5.95 million activity. Another trade for 800 shares valued at $136,646 was made by Vecchio Jennifer on Friday, February 1. 7,500 shares were sold by Katz Marc, worth $1.30 million on Monday, February 4. Shares for $713,906 were sold by Hand Fred. Kingsbury Thomas sold $3.37 million worth of stock.