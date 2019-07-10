Shareholder Kentucky Retirement Systems Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Harvey Investment Co Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13 million, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $35.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.3. About 4.35 million shares traded or 9.86% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Longtime Clinton donor Alan Patricof agrees with Trump that Amazon is ‘taking over the retail world’; 11/05/2018 – Oklahoman: OKC officials to consider incentives for Amazon fulfillment center; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 15/05/2018 – Convey Announces New Carrier Portal for Proactive Transportation Case Management; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 4,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 176,527 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.26M, up from 171,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 6.92M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: INVESTMENT PLANS TO 2025 WILL UNDERPIN GROWING DIVIDEND; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims for 25% Reduction in Flaring by 2020; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “ExxonMobil (XOM) and SABIC to Proceed with Gulf Coast Growth Ventures Project – StreetInsider.com” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon to proceed with Argentina oil project – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon’s West Qurna 1 oilfield production up to 465K bbl/day, Iraq says – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Retirement Strategy: How To Have Enough And Which Stocks To Own (Part 2) – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Energy Stocks to Trade Now With Confidence – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.81% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Ltd Company stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Family Management owns 42,542 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Grand Jean Cap Management holds 2,961 shares. 4,716 are owned by Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii. Park National Corp Oh holds 416,644 shares. S&Co Inc has 2.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0.83% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Company Mi Adv owns 81,686 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Pettee Investors holds 67,122 shares. Ims Mngmt holds 5,185 shares. American Money Ltd Co holds 5,432 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 1.80M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Howard Management holds 81,728 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $582.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 8,478 shares to 506,554 shares, valued at $26.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,875 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt reported 12,052 shares. Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.81% or 17,500 shares. 343,352 were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Llc. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 2.65% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 34,665 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company reported 189 shares stake. Washington Trust Bank holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,665 shares. Lynch & In reported 398 shares. Texas-based Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 5.75% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Limited Com holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 836 shares. Df Dent reported 2.35% stake. Cap Interest Ca invested in 1.7% or 8,032 shares. 1,667 were reported by Garrison Bradford And Assoc. Coastline Trust has 1.55% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,827 shares. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blackhill Cap holds 1,000 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio.