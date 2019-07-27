Shareholder Kensico Capital Management Increased Fiserv (FISV) Holding; Tikvah Management Position in Faro Technologies (FARO) Lifted by $2.84 Million as Valuation Rose

Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 96.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kensico Capital Management Corp bought 1.51 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.82M, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $102.3. About 22.06M shares traded or 461.26% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 74C; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $918.28M market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 128,759 shares traded or 22.15% up from the average. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Kensico Capital Management Corp, which manages about $7.43B and $5.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 1.37 million shares to 3.95 million shares, valued at $112.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 368,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.25M shares, and cut its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.