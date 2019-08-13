Shareholder Kempner Capital Management Has Lifted Mckesson (MCK) Position; As Bank Amer (BAC) Shares Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Increased by $2.40 Million Its Stake

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $3.69 during the last trading session, reaching $146.4. About 877,642 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Cuts McKesson; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Investment to Support Initiatives Partially Funded by Savings From Operating Model, Cost Structure; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Will Incur Restructuring and Other Charges in Fiscal 2019; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 115.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 88,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 165,522 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 76,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $28.04. About 38.95 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 29/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N MERRILL LYNCH HIRES SUSAN AXELROD, FORMER FINRA REGULATOR, AS CHIEF SUPERVISORY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q FICC TRADING REV. EX-DVA $2.5B, EST. $2.96B; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America: Overall Credit Quality Remains Strong Across Consumer, Commercial Portfolios; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 08/05/2018 – Cigna Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES STABLE AT $834 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,898 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

