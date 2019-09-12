Shareholder Kellner Capital Has Increased Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose While 10-15 Associates Trimmed by $16.47 Million Its Position

10-15 Associates Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 84.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc sold 198,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 36,916 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 235,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 8.23 million shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Announces Additional 100M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – WFMY News 2: BREAKING | Starbucks to close all stores on May 29 for racial bias education; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS SEES FY18 TAX RATE 25%; 25/05/2018 – Starbucks: Looking Beyond Near-Term Questions — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY ALSO CLOSED 298 TEAVANA STORES; 16/04/2018 – Arrest of Black Men at Starbucks Was `Reprehensible,’ C.E.O. Says

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34 million, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $67.28. About 1.82 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – ManpowerGroup at Group Meeting Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust CEO: Former Employee May Have Done This While Employed With Company; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 30/05/2018 – Adaptimmune at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/04/2018 – TTEC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 16-18; 19/03/2018 – Blue Apron Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 26; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Rev $2.24B; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 59,452 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.72% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). South State reported 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brinker Cap invested in 25,217 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0.38% or 476,432 shares. Smith Salley & Assocs holds 5,255 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kistler stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Sonata Grp Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 6,022 shares. Clear Street Mkts Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 69,200 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tdam Usa has 0.12% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). State Street Corp has 52.77 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Com holds 15,231 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Indiana Tru And Investment Mgmt Com owns 2,961 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.09M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $843.75M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $460.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9,629 shares to 299,971 shares, valued at $14.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Kellner Capital Llc, which manages about $223.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Andarko Pete Corp (NYSE:GG) by 402,050 shares to 177,950 shares, valued at $12.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt owns 231,506 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Anchor Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.51% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 226 were accumulated by Tarbox Family Office. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 26,395 shares stake. Massachusetts Services Communications Ma stated it has 1.93 million shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 35.09M shares. Smithfield Trust Company owns 2,180 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.27% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Farmers Bancorp invested in 180 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Utah Retirement accumulated 84,129 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 16,660 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 16,201 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 2,821 shares.