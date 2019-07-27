Shareholder Kellner Capital Boosted Red Hat (RHT) Position; Palisade Capital Management Lowered Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $552,734; Market Valuation Declined

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $179 FROM $148; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – SEES FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.035 BLN TO $1.045 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Growing Number of Organizations Around the World Choose Red Hat Container-Native Storage with Red Hat OpenShift Container; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 03/04/2018 – Sysdig Container Intelligence Platform Certified for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 08/03/2018 Red Hat Brings the Power and Flexibility of Red Hat Virtualization to SAP HANA® Environments

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 21.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 3,037 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 11,248 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, down from 14,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $189.79. About 1.55 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/03/2018 – Raytheon developing technology to control drone swarms; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 16/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $511 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 03/05/2018 – Raytheon named key partner to develop America’s first, most advanced drone-testing airspace corridor

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability owns 98 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt reported 68,566 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Captrust Financial has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Jnba Advsr holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc has 0.02% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,418 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.19% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 35,900 shares. Blair William & Com Il has 0.88% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). State Street reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 700,693 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 6,297 shares. Davis R M Incorporated invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Estabrook Cap reported 40 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 31,700 shares. 168,829 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Red Hat Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. Wood Michael J had sold 3,501 shares worth $643,693 on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 68,577 shares. Bessemer Limited Liability Company has invested 0.31% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 135 are held by Wealthcare Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 9,875 shares. 100,641 were accumulated by Markston Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 27,172 shares. Korea Investment holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 386,711 shares. Asset Mgmt reported 53,766 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 90,541 shares stake. Farmers Tru holds 20,583 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.06% or 38,981 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 307,313 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc holds 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 5,268 shares. Rench Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 12,434 shares or 1.48% of its portfolio. 40,265 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Llc.