Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Lau Associates Has Trimmed Its Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co (DD) Position by $9.39 Million; Share Value Declined

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 21,780 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 120,418 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 98,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 21/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Two Initiatives in New Hampshire to Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Lau Associates Llc decreased its stake in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc (DD) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lau Associates Llc sold 125,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 62,565 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.70M, down from 187,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lau Associates Llc who had been investing in Dupont Ei De Nemour & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $71.25. About 5.71M shares traded or 56.61% up from the average. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) has declined 25.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 56.31% or $1.25 from last year’s $2.22 per share. DD’s profit will be $723.12M for 18.36 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Lau Associates Llc, which manages about $524.70 million and $209.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Ultra Short Income Etf by 280,895 shares to 884,847 shares, valued at $44.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 35 in Q2 2019. Its up 35.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold DD shares while 1 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 3175.13% more from 187,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Ltd Liability Com owns 438 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets reported 1.12M shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. C M Bidwell Associate Limited stated it has 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 10,153 shares. Roffman Miller Associates Pa has 0.05% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). American Rech And reported 0.24% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Inv Advsr Lc invested in 0.07% or 17,486 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs stated it has 2,952 shares. Cypress (Wy) accumulated 276 shares. Moreover, Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.64% invested in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) for 56,237 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 111,966 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Company has invested 1.09% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,305 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cullinan reported 0.21% of its portfolio in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.93% in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Advsrs owns 0.36% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.71 million shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 117,526 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 0.32% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cullen Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,074 shares. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 274,434 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 75,700 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co accumulated 19,575 shares. Aviance Cap Partners Lc holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 12,780 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 0.25% or 1.37M shares. Crestwood Group Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.66% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability reported 81,485 shares. Addison Co holds 1.19% or 31,265 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie invested in 12,342 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 20,125 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $224.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9,828 shares to 25,107 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc Adr (NYSE:AZN) by 13,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,835 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc New (NYSE:MRK).