Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Upped Netease (NTES) Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Market Value Rose, Enterprise Financial Services Has Lowered Its Holding by $397,670

Enterprise Financial Services Corp decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 68.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp sold 2,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,024 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 3,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate `Big Data’ for Social Good; 15/05/2018 – Red Hat Enhances Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of Red Hat Virtualization; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with the Massachusetts Open Cloud and Leading Children’s Hospital to Help Shape the Future of Medical Image Processing; 17/04/2018 – Red Hat Set to Host Largest Red Hat Summit to Date, May 8-10 in San Francisco; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Red Hat, Exits Ulta Beauty; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 102.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 6,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,740 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 6,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $238.96. About 361,727 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-China to reveal third set of mixed-ownership reform firms in H1 – China Securities Journal; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 27/03/2018 – China’s internet tiger NetEase aims to make retail as big as games; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Adj EPS $1.61; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-New international Beijing airport to open October next year – China Daily; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 45,077 shares to 129,670 shares, valued at $10.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 15,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 365,160 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

