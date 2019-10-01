Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Holding; Encore Wire (WIRE) Stake Has Increased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 7,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 48,863 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, up from 41,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 57,607 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 30/04/2018 – Style Encore Named Top 10 New and Promising Franchises; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in U S Physical Therapy (USPH) by 6.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 88,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.70 million, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 66,162 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold WIRE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 18.80 million shares or 2.57% more from 18.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Limited holds 569,309 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Chatham Gp stated it has 0.39% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Parametric Port Ltd holds 57,211 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Mason Street Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 6,974 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). State Street invested in 621,881 shares. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0.12% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Frontier Capital Management Co Ltd Liability Co stated it has 951,566 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.04% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Hood River Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) for 344,624 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 38,833 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0% or 12,785 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc has invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming October 2019 Conferences – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TriState Capital Schedules Oct. 17 Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” published on September 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Modern Media Acquisition Corp. Announces Satisfaction of Minimum Cash Condition – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Zscaler Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 113,213 shares to 336,387 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Federal Signal Corp (NYSE:FSS) by 119,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,382 shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold USPH shares while 52 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 12.64 million shares or 0.57% more from 12.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger Management reported 0.13% stake. Rbf Limited Liability Corp reported 0.86% stake. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity reported 19,750 shares. 4,260 are owned by Mason Street Advisors. M&T Natl Bank has 3,153 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,092 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Schroder Management Grp Incorporated accumulated 43,915 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Huntington Bankshares holds 176 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 450 shares stake. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 4,982 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated has 36 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. 12,458 were accumulated by Us Bancorporation De.