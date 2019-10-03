Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Boosted Stryker (SYK) Stake; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Trimmed Stake

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $136.28. About 21.46 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES; 11/04/2018 – Yl Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 78.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 2,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 5,009 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, up from 2,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.03 during the last trading session, reaching $213.13. About 769,644 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 27/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Urges Senate Armed Services Committee to Continue Funding Stryker Vehicle Upgrade; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stryker Arch Bar Set – 36C24818Q0520; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Medical Division of Stryker Corporation- T/Pump temperature therapy pump, Models TP700 and TP700C; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.70 TO $1.75, EST. $1.70; 26/04/2018 – Stryker 1Q Net $443M; 02/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Visits 2nd Cavalry in Germany, Sees Stryker Dragoon Vehicles After Securing Funding for Their Production; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership invested 10.2% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). One Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 47,821 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Appleton Prns Ma has 1.81% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 109,539 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Ltd Llc has 1.65% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,490 shares. Cambridge Gp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 327,739 are held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn. Stralem & stated it has 3.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lord Abbett & Lc has 1.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.80M shares. Philadelphia Trust Co has invested 3.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 4.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pioneer Trust Comml Bank N A Or stated it has 5.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jnba Advsrs, Minnesota-based fund reported 37,270 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Lc Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 279,873 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt accumulated 3.28% or 346,264 shares. Vista Capital Prns Inc has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $16,843 activity.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $18.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 294,122 shares to 220,207 shares, valued at $36.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 54,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 434,719 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS).