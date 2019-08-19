Shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Position; Baker Ellis Asset Management Has Trimmed Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.29 Million as Stock Price Rose

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 11.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 290,976 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147.45 million, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.14. About 49,989 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 19.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 10,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 42,478 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, down from 53,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.12. About 437,047 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 16/05/2018 – Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. Bairrington Phillip David bought 613 shares worth $31,944.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 468,442 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,725 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Lc has 39,516 shares. Diversified owns 12,677 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 890,440 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century Cos invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 132,582 shares. Rr Lc, Texas-based fund reported 1.21M shares. Sei Investments reported 68,521 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 71,873 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 29,707 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 84,554 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $7.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 160,081 shares to 2.87M shares, valued at $120.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 122,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84M shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Energy Companies Accelerate Their Focus Toward Capital Returns – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “This Oil Stock Continues to Focus on Capturing This $800 Billion Opportunity – The Motley Fool” published on December 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Enbridge Charts a New Path Forward After Its Multibillion-Dollar Consolidation – Motley Fool” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5.4 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution – Business Wire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Refining Giant Is the Latest Energy Company to Give Up on Its MLP – Motley Fool” with publication date: October 19, 2018.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.02 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ims Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aqr Management Ltd Co reported 2.73 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 10.94M shares. Dillon Associates has 78,814 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Sanders Capital Limited Liability Company reported 3.23 million shares stake. Baltimore owns 2,148 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital holds 0.22% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 8,851 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability holds 15,057 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca holds 3.01% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 136,191 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Ltd Co holds 41,720 shares. Vanguard Gru has 113.26M shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 15,461 shares. Crestwood Grp Inc Lc reported 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Opus Gru Ltd Llc stated it has 7,993 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Amgen, PepsiCo And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 15 – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RLH, PEP, ON – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.