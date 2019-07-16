Shareholder Karpas Strategies Increased Mplx LP (MPLX) Position; Tuttle Tactical Management Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Trimmed by $3.63 Million

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 19.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 11,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,763 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 59,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 1.11 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 88.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 35,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,447 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $450,000, down from 40,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $113.9. About 12.65M shares traded or 14.00% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO JAMIE DIMON COMMENTS IN LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Camden Property; 09/04/2018 – MOVES- BNY Mellon, Brown Advisory, Perella Weinberg; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Yelp to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 11/05/2018 – EU FOOD/ HPC : JP MORGAN SAYS PREFER L’ORÉAL, ESSITY, RECKITT AND NESTLE; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 11/04/2018 – HELLOFRESH SE HFGG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13 FROM EUR 12; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan chief paid 364 times more than his typical worker

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Petno Douglas B sold $1.22M. $1.40M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. 18,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Scher Peter on Tuesday, January 29. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63M and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 45,029 shares to 88,341 shares, valued at $4.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 35,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,761 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).