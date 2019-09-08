Shareholder Karpas Strategies Has Increased Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Bank Amer (BAC) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 76,536 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 88,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.73. About 54.50M shares traded or 4.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 26/04/2018 – DealStreetAsia: Bofa not pushing for investment banking for China; 20/03/2018 – Ghana to name four lead advisors for $2.5 bln Eurobond sale; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 15/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Square Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Thank you to Bofa/ML for helping to maintain checks + balances on $MRCY. They downgraded the shares with $35/sh price target; 09/04/2018 – BofA market analyst Hartnett pins ‘simple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 16/03/2018 – BofA European boss to step down; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 27/03/2018 – Star Mountain Names Former Head of U.S. Leveraged Loan Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch, Stephen Paras, as Managing Director &

Karpas Strategies Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 54.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karpas Strategies Llc bought 19,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 54,758 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, up from 35,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karpas Strategies Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – KEVIN MAYER NAMED CHAIRMAN OF DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 23/05/2018 – ABC’s Bruce Rosenblum to Exit Disney Amid Restructuring; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Incom (NAD) by 33,413 shares to 267,282 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 42,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 579,822 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs owns 45.64 million shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 6.33M shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.25% or 922,086 shares. Hourglass Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.55% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio. Tctc Ltd accumulated 1.07M shares. C M Bidwell Assoc accumulated 9,440 shares or 0.26% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 6.36M shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Bronson Point Mngmt Limited owns 200,000 shares for 3.76% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 336,027 shares. New York-based Estabrook Mngmt has invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). First Financial Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.3% or 17,281 shares. Trustmark Bankshares Department accumulated 263,395 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.11M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Timucuan Asset Management Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 11,015 shares. Moreover, Guild Invest Management Inc has 2.46% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 68,423 shares.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.19 billion for 10.19 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Karpas Strategies Llc, which manages about $229.91 million and $236.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 45,441 shares to 22,793 shares, valued at $837,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

