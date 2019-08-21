Shareholder Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Increased American Airls Group (AAL) Stake; As 3M Co (MMM) Shares Declined, Papp L Roy & Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $568,422

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp bought 25,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The hedge fund held 308,292 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 282,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $26.34. About 1.48M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Reports First-Quarter 2018 Profit; 02/05/2018 – National Post: American Airlines near deal to buy 15 of Bombardier’s neglected CRJ900 jets; 10/04/2018 – American Airlines Group: Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.50-Adj EPS $6.50; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 17/05/2018 – American Airlines to Webcast Presentation at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE ADDED AAL, APC, BABA, DHT, LPG IN 1Q: 13F; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 22/05/2018 – AAL: OPEN SKIES CLEARS WAY FOR US APPROVAL LATAM JOINT BUSINESS

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 2,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 101,230 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03M, up from 98,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $161.76. About 295,835 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 26/03/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout biological | K173437 | 03/19/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS AVG YIELD -0.543% VS -0.507% AT FEB. 20 AUCTION

Since June 4, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $1.40M was made by PARKER W DOUGLAS on Tuesday, June 4. The insider EMBLER MICHAEL J bought $112,720. On Tuesday, June 4 Leibman Maya bought $138,150 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Isom Robert D Jr, worth $416,250. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was bought by KERR DEREK J. Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cubic Asset Management Ltd has 0.18% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 19,325 shares. Raymond James & Associates has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.57% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 67,010 shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw & Company Incorporated reported 11,672 shares. Consulta Ltd reported 200,000 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Parkside National Bank & Trust & Tru reported 253 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Profund Limited Liability Corporation invested in 34,107 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.58% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Hsbc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Twin Tree LP invested in 285,528 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Walleye Trading Ltd reported 59,232 shares. South Dakota Invest Council reported 306,910 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 712,228 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06M and $555.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 5,920 shares to 33,158 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 613 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,168 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).