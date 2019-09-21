Shareholder Kahn Brothers Group Raised Assured Guaranty (AGO) Position; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Newman Dignan & Sheerar Raised Its Holding by $469,464

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty (AGO) by 26.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 326,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 1.57M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.92 billion, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $45.47. About 518,937 shares traded. ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc bought 248 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 655 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building personal robots which will roll out next year; 14/03/2018 – Denny’s Grows Digital Ordering Network Through Skill for Amazon Alexa; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 26/03/2018 – Smartsheet is paying an exec it poached from Amazon more than its own CEO; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – NEW ZEALAND CUSTOMERS CAN BROWSE AND SHOP OVER 45 MLN ELIGIBLE ITEMS THAT CAN BE SHIPPED TO THEIR COUNTRY FROM UNITED STATES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 2.8% or 332,723 shares. Finance Consulate owns 269 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Ltd accumulated 644,823 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 0.51% or 11,393 shares. Vontobel Asset Mgmt has 260,454 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Df Dent owns 65,105 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Garde Cap Inc has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited invested in 9,861 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx holds 2.7% or 5,033 shares in its portfolio. 162,853 were reported by Tybourne Capital (Hk) Ltd. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.01% or 14,465 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt reported 645 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.34% or 548 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Principal Fincl Group Inc stated it has 2.31 million shares. Voya Invest Ltd invested in 17,598 shares. Boston Prns reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Barclays Public Ltd reported 103,446 shares. 107,736 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Qs Invsts Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Kahn Brothers Grp Inc De has 0.01% invested in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 1.57M shares. Us State Bank De invested 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Numerixs Techs accumulated 2,700 shares. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 100,800 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Amp Cap Investors Ltd invested 0% in ASured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 8,290 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has 664,930 shares.

