Shareholder Jolley Asset Management Raised Apple (AAPL) Position; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Stock Price Rose While Harvey Investment Co Has Cut by $824,431 Its Stake

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 3,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,875 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, down from 84,572 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $287.41. About 33,011 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.34% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS BOOSTS 2018 EPS OUTLOOK RANGE BY 2C TO $4.06 – $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Rev $537.7M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 17/05/2018 – Idexx Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $205.23. About 4.94 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 02/05/2018 – Cramer says that Apple’s growing service stream could be a major advantage for the iPhone maker going forward; 01/05/2018 – LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault regrets selling his Apple shares too early; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 10/05/2018 – Apple looks to `green’ metal for use in iPhone and MacBook; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: SERVICES MOMENTUM REMAINS ‘INCREDIBLY STRONG’; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple’s Latest Defense Against Spotify Criticisms Again Misses the Point – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: VHC,AAPL,PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Where Will Qualcomm Be in 10 Years? – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wednesday Apple Rumors: Users Can Delete Unwanted Apps in watchOS 6 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollow Brook Wealth Management holds 6.08% or 29,549 shares. Sfe Counsel invested in 4.06% or 47,425 shares. Ima Wealth holds 1.29% or 17,479 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource holds 1.16% or 11.41 million shares. Boys Arnold And Company invested in 136,781 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 15.06 million shares. 8.34M are held by Aqr Management Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag owns 7.53M shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers Inc owns 23,963 shares. Wespac Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.28% or 10,046 shares in its portfolio. Martin Co Inc Tn holds 1.57% or 27,409 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 35,116 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc invested 23.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.11% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc holds 1.68% or 2.22 million shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “It’s the Market Cap Game: Play Along and Guess What These Companies Are Worth – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Continues To Grow, But It’s Too Expensive To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “IDEXX Laboratories to Release 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:IDXX) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa stated it has 0.14% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Cortland Mo owns 26,888 shares. Navellier And Associates Inc holds 0.47% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 13,468 shares. 169,995 were reported by First Tru Advisors L P. Strategic Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,528 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.11% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Hanson & Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 126 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Com owns 107,900 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, a Germany-based fund reported 3,206 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 142,807 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,438 shares. 27,900 are owned by Andra Ap. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.08% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Chevy Chase Tru has 71,720 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.