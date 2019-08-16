Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; American International Group Increased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) as Stock Price Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 156,103 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.69 million, up from 153,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $212.71. About 1.04 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – NEX CONFIRMS APPROACH BY CME REGARDING POTENTIAL ACQUISITION; 26/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#LH: DROP NEARLY 2 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, FUND LIQUIDATION -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – Spencer’s NEX Group Rises Most in 20 Years After CME Approach; 05/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND, FUND BUYING AFTER SURPASSING MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME hogs drop by 3-cent limit on China pork tariff hike; 24/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 23; 06/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 21/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Softer cash prices extend CME live cattle losses; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 02/04/2018 – CME chief not expecting asset sales

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $878.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $13.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.12. About 3.81M shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – AMZN: Trump pushed Postmaster General to double Amazon’s rate, W; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 12/03/2018 – POLL: Which will hit $1 trillion first? $AMZN or $AAPL?; 29/05/2018 – Protesters at Amazon shareholder meeting to fly a plane with a banner reading: ‘Bezos needs a boss’; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 30/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Amazon says it’ll hire 200 for Minneapolis tech office; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion: Slicing and Dicing the Assortment; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Makes Hiring Push in Riyadh After Saudi Prince’s Visit

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 20,051 shares to 16,571 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,317 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 167,286 shares to 3.06M shares, valued at $84.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 2,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,241 shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.