Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake; Applied Material (AMAT) Holder Hartford Investment Management Co Cut Its Holding by $411,723

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $22.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1814.93. About 842,527 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Fact Check: The Facts Behind Trump’s Tweet on Amazon, Taxes and the Postal Service; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 28/03/2018 – Wall St closes lower in rocky session on Amazon losses; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Closes In on Top Market-Value Spot — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 24/04/2018 – Protesters greet Amazon’s Jeff Bezos in Germany

Hartford Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Applied Material Inc (AMAT) by 9.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 105,843 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 116,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Applied Material Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $46.97. About 2.43 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 10,098 shares to 5,430 shares, valued at $194,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,814 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has 1.06% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 7,755 shares. Texas Yale Corp accumulated 4,024 shares. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Co accumulated 10,225 shares or 2.93% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt owns 2.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,998 shares. 186 are held by Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv. Redmond Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1,571 shares. Factory Mutual Insur owns 175,450 shares for 3.79% of their portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% or 863 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 4.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 1,402 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,415 shares. 163,755 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Ltd. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 26,975 shares. Lynch Associate In has 0.24% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 32,165 shares to 571,854 shares, valued at $46.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 24,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 334,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.