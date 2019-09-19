Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; American International Group Lifted Stake in Legg Mason (LM) by $581,172 as Stock Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 15,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 294,873 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.29 million, up from 279,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $39.13. About 273,895 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason 4Q Rev $785.1M; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 28/03/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 28C, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 11/04/2018 – LEGG MASON AUM $754.1B AT MARCH 31; 05/04/2018 – LEGG MASON INC LM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 37.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 5,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,911 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.81M, up from 13,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.28. About 1.37 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Amazon vs. Barnes & Noble; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan; 06/03/2018 – Deadline Hollywood: EXCLUSIVE: @JackQuaid92 (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama #TheBoys; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 02/04/2018 – Nasdaq eyes correction as Amazon, Tesla weigh; 15/05/2018 – “Introducing Kaleido to AWS customers is going to help customers move faster and not worry about managing blockchain themselves,” Amazon Web Services says; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 18,448 shares to 164,960 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemours Co/The by 13,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,339 shares, and cut its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold LM shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 74.07 million shares or 5.63% more from 70.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd owns 31,720 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 138,425 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And has 0% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 15,621 shares. Tru Com Of Vermont has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Millennium Management Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 628,947 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 4,969 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alberta Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 57,800 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs holds 0.11% or 7,150 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Com owns 24,200 shares. Legal & General Pcl invested in 245,949 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Rafferty Asset Lc has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Ameriprise Inc invested in 0.01% or 458,505 shares. Huntington State Bank reported 0% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com stated it has 27,228 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Addison Capital owns 863 shares. Caprock Group Inc stated it has 4,143 shares or 1.53% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America De reported 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bluefin Trading Ltd Company owns 307 shares. 600 were accumulated by Tb Alternative Assets Ltd. Brown Advisory accumulated 464,209 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Ipg Invest Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,836 shares. The Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 6 are held by Macroview Mgmt Ltd. Moreover, Berkshire Hathaway has 0.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 537,300 shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 132 shares. 6,173 are held by Jones Financial Cos Lllp. 133 are held by Cahill Financial Advisors. Deltec Asset Management Limited Co accumulated 5.52% or 13,317 shares.

Jag Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $886.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 279,027 shares to 58,182 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 253,792 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,435 shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).