Shareholder Jag Capital Management Has Lifted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holder Ares Management Has Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose

Jag Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 17.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jag Capital Management Llc bought 23,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 157,962 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.50 million, up from 134,177 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jag Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 1.35 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – LLY LOOKING TO DO MORE DEALS IN ONCOLOGY, INCUDING I\O; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Alimta Rev $499.6M; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 04/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS IMPROVEMENT IN COMBINED PHYSICAL AND SOCIAL ACTIVITY OF PATIENTS TREATED WITH ENTRESTO VERSUS ENALAPRIL WAS EQUIVALENT TO A DIFFERENCE OF NINE YEARS OF AGING; 20/03/2018 – CVS appoints former Eli Lilly CFO as president of PBM business; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – SIGILON’S AFIBROMER TECHNOLOGY WILL BE USED TO ENCAPSULATE INSULIN-PRODUCING CELLS FOR POTENTIAL TREATMENT OF TYPE 1 DIABETES; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 69.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The institutional investor held 26,486 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $592,000, down from 86,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.74. About 592,129 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 23/04/2018 – Starwood Energy Group Expands Senior Leadership Team; 03/05/2018 – Vonovia trumps Starwood with $1.1 bln offer for Sweden’s Victoria Park; 27/03/2018 – CA lmmo says needs details before weighing any Starwood offer; 15/03/2018 – STARWOOD SAID IN TALKS TO BUILD NEW DISTRICT IN LONDON’S DOCKS; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD VP VISCIUS SAYS “A BIT OF FANTASY” BUILT INTO SHARE PRICES OF CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ, STARWOOD OFFERS FAIR; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low; 19/04/2018 – STARWOOD CEO STERNLICHT SAYS WOULD LIKE REPRESENTATION ON SUPERVISORY BOARDS OF IMMOFINANZ AND CA IMMO COMMENSURATE WITH SHAREHOLDING; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC had sold 205,000 shares worth $26.94 million on Tuesday, March 26.

