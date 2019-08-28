Shareholder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Raised Comcast New (CMCSA) Position; As Aspen Technology (AZPN) Valuation Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Has Lowered Position by $35.22 Million

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 165.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 21,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 33,772 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, up from 12,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 7.32 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 08/03/2018 – MoviePass Hires Former Viacom, Spotify And Comcast Exec To Head Product Development: Report — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 17/04/2018 – Comcast NBCUniversal Celebrates One Million Volunteers During 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST SAYS SKY HOLDERS TO GET ANY FINAL DIV UP TO 21.8P; 23/03/2018 – Latest Commentary: Comcast is in talks with 21st Century Fox about buying major assets, sources say -; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST ENDS EARNINGS CALL

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 338,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 3.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $414.72M, down from 4.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $131.73. About 159,368 shares traded. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Rev $125.9M; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $125.9 MLN VS $119.3 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in Aspen Tech; 14/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Aspen Tech Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 Clio Health Appoints Steve Dailey as CEO to Drive a Patient-Centric Health and Wellness Experience; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 101,038 shares to 2.90 million shares, valued at $442.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 58,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 898,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AZPN shares while 94 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.85 million shares or 1.99% less from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fuller Thaler Asset Management has 0.03% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Shell Asset Mngmt reported 7,909 shares. First Advisors LP holds 4,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Group Inc holds 765,092 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. 26,806 are held by Dupont Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Cwm Ltd Liability Company invested in 73 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Invest Mgmt holds 0.05% or 23,414 shares. Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.01% in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN). Fmr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 566,785 shares. Da Davidson Co holds 3,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.01% or 29,580 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. 186,327 are owned by Millennium Limited Com. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 0.1% invested in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) for 1.44M shares.

More notable recent Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Announcing: Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Increased An Energizing 198% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aspen Technology Building Up Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Aspen Technology’s (AZPN) CEO Antonio Pietri on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Aspen Technology (AZPN) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Buy Aspen Technologies Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2018.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Disney, Comcast, AT&T and Netflix – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Universal cancels release of ‘The Hunt’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Comcast, Ecolab, General Dynamics, Illinois Tool Works and O’Reilly Automotive – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “It’s Never Too Early for Halloween at Disney World – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast +1.4% as Wells Fargo resumes cable coverage – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp holds 2.19M shares. Fcg Advsr Ltd owns 16,197 shares. Stephens Ar owns 241,830 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd holds 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 46,100 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.26% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Endurance Wealth Management has 360,552 shares. Maryland-based Wms Prns Llc has invested 0.11% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Lifeplan Gp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 3,171 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.6% or 383.70M shares in its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.26% or 29,995 shares in its portfolio. 366,388 were accumulated by Fiduciary Trust Communications. Moreover, 1St Source Savings Bank has 0.08% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Uss Management holds 2.79% or 6.21M shares. First National Bank & Trust holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 109,517 shares. Guardian Lp holds 0.03% or 41,943 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 28,626 shares to 906,289 shares, valued at $45.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 12,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,114 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHYG).