Shareholder Ipg Investment Advisors Raised Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) Position; Guinness Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par (VOD) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 650 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 21,342 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.52M, up from 20,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New Sponsored Adr No Par for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.95. About 1.84M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 25/04/2018 – Vodafone: Transaction Values Shareholding at $4.3B; 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-ldea, Vodafone India may face conflict of interest in telecom tower deal – Mint; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 13/03/2018 – Vodafone Launches Mobile Security Solution Built on Asavie Moda Platform for SME Sector; 22/03/2018 – CITYFIBRE INFRASTRUCTURE HOLDINGS PLC CITYC.L – CITYFIBRE TO INVEST AT LEAST £30 MLN TO EXPAND FULL FIBRE COVERAGE IN PETERBOROUGH IN PARTNERSHIP WITH VODAFONE; 30/04/2018 – Korn Ferry Futurestep Partners with Vodafone New Zealand to Transform Talent Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE INDIA: KUMAR MANGALAM BIRLA WILL BE NON-EXEC CHAIRMAN; 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn deal for chunk of Liberty Global; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone CEO Vittorio Colao to Depart After a Decade — 3rd Update

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 92,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% . The institutional investor held 347,631 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.39 million, down from 439,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.87. About 544,107 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 08/05/2018 – REG-ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Funds 1Q Funds Flow From Operations C$2.33B; 04/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : GMP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$57 FROM C$56; 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Net C$583M; 13/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LTD CNQ.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$54; 07/05/2018 – ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC (“SHELL”) ANNOUNCES AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 07/05/2018 – SHELL TO SELL ITS ENTIRE STAKE IN CANADIAN NATURAL FOR C$3.3B; 14/03/2018 Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Normal Course Issuer Bid

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 35.16% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $700.45 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.23% negative EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $616.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 51,548 shares to 52,208 shares, valued at $24.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63M and $274.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 7,450 shares to 19,514 shares, valued at $204.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,319 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Sponsored Adr (NYSE:PBR).

