Shareholder Investure Increased Baidu (BIDU) Position; Waterfront Capital Partners Decreased Its Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Position by $689,400; Stock Price Declined

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $97.36. About 3.01M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: Each iQIYI ADS Represents Seven Class A Ordinary Shrs of IQIYI; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU TO OWN ABOUT 34% OF GLOBAL DU SHRS AFTER DIVESTMENT; 22/03/2018 – ASIA CREDIT DAYBOOK: Baidu, Lenovo Group, Xuzhou Economic Zone; 19/04/2018 – BAIDU UNVEILS APOLLO 2.5, NEWEST UPGRADE TO ITS AUTONOMOUS DRIVING OPEN PLATFORM; 11/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $305 FROM $240; 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Set to Raise $2.25 Billion in U.S. Offering; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 9.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc sold 76,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The hedge fund held 714,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, down from 790,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.02. About 1.32M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results

Analysts await Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.68 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.64 per share. CUZ’s profit will be $99.80 million for 12.51 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cousins Properties Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.23% negative EPS growth.

