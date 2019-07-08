Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Raised United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) Position; Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.5. About 267,916 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital LP Exits Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (UIHC) by 85.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 49,326 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,004 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 57,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in United Insurance Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $637.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.77. About 39,042 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 16/03/2018 UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provide Sufficient Coverage for Approximately a Single 1-in-400 Year Event; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q Rev $180.1M; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS EARNED $279 MLN, UP 53.2 PCT

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 135,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Zendesk Inc (Put) (NYSE:ZEN).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $33,110 activity. $25,484 worth of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares were sold by Cashman Christopher Michael.

Analysts await Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,598 were accumulated by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Endurant Limited Partnership holds 0.72% or 437,299 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,863 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 18,849 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 398,101 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 6,314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested in 712,325 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 144,669 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 49,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement, a California-based fund reported 73,111 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). The Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp reported 118,020 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Co owns 605,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 14 insider sales for $252,453 activity. $28,800 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was sold by Peed Daniel. The insider POITEVINT ALEC II bought $343,250. 1,500 shares were bought by Hogan Michael, worth $21,630. Whittemore Kent G also bought $14,560 worth of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,241 shares or 0% of the stock. 16,404 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) for 3.18M shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 391,362 shares. Stadium Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 170,965 shares. Brandywine Investment Lc reported 16,188 shares. Indexiq Limited Liability accumulated 18,182 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0% or 8,323 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.01% or 315,350 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 28,826 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,278 shares or 0% of the stock. United Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. The Delaware-based Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) by 22,569 shares to 15,567 shares, valued at $457,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs. (NYSE:ABT) by 13,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,823 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

