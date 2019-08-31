Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Boosted Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Stake; Blue Chip Partners Position in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Share Value Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 30/04/2018 – BOEING, UZBEKISTAN AIRWAYS DEAL VALUED $239M CURRENT LIST PRICE; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group Announce Order for 50 737 MAX 10 Airplanes; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 – BOEING: POTENTIAL TARIFFS ARE STILL PROPOSALS, NOT IMPLEMENTED; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Leads Dow as Boost to Cash Outlook Eases Trade-War Alarms; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 16/03/2018 – BOEING 737 MAX 7 TAXIS AHEAD OF FIRST FLIGHT; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022

International Value Advisers Llc increased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd. (FENG) by 26.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc bought 878,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.49% . The hedge fund held 4.17M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55M, up from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 169,790 shares traded or 130.54% up from the average. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 13,406 shares to 80,023 shares, valued at $9.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has invested 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technology LP owns 0.53% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,543 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc stated it has 0.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cobblestone Cap Lc Ny owns 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,410 shares. Community Svcs Gp Ltd Company owns 21,477 shares. Bar Harbor Tru reported 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Essex Fin Svcs Incorporated holds 23,812 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 1.27M are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi holds 2.21% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 43,914 shares. 432,285 are held by Lpl Financial Limited Com. Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.09% stake. Burt Wealth has 0.04% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Com owns 6,200 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 942 shares.

International Value Advisers Llc, which manages about $19.61 billion and $2.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 138,206 shares to 3.11 million shares, valued at $217.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) by 201,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.89M shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRKA).