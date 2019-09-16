Shareholder Integre Asset Management Upped Cme Group (CME) Stake; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Has Decreased Holding

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $205.8. About 1.12M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 06/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE FUTURES 0#LC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY PROFIT-TAKING, RENEWED TRADE WAR WORRIES -TRADE; 20/03/2018 – Market expectations for a March rate hike are 94.4 percent as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool; 28/03/2018 – CME Group lines up £3.8bn takeover of Michael Spencer’s Nex; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 M Contracts for the First Time; 06/03/2018 – Producer sentiment higher; NAFTA uncertainty looms; 20/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: SLIDE OVER 1 PCT ON WEAKER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, FUND SELLING AFTER SLIPPING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 03/05/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES GAINS, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 14/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG NEARBY MONTHS 0#LH: RISE ALMOST 2 PCT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUND BUYING AFTER JULY LHN8 SURPASSES 20-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – CME GROUP STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER

Toron Capital Markets Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 82.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc sold 3,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 750 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 4,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 23/04/2018 – Pepsi Announces Art of Football Streetwear Capsule Collection; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Hearthside Food buyout backed by US$1.645bn in loans; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 23/03/2018 – VARUN BEVERAGES LTD – CONCLUDED ACQUISITION OF PEPSICO INDIA’S PREVIOUSLY FRANCHISED SUB TERRITORY IN JHARKHAND, MANUFACTURING UNIT AT JAMSHEDPUR; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Gp owns 23,101 shares. Guinness Asset Management Ltd invested 4% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Principal Grp holds 0.09% or 506,593 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corp reported 16,628 shares. Mariner Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Dorsey And Whitney Communications Limited Liability holds 4,817 shares. Maple Capital holds 38,025 shares or 1.66% of its portfolio. 237,742 were reported by Amp Capital Investors Limited. National Pension Ser owns 369,924 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 3,650 shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership reported 60 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments holds 0.09% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 137,725 shares. Eqis Cap Management accumulated 2,152 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt reported 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Greystone Managed Investments owns 17,346 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92 million and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 9,022 shares to 20,821 shares, valued at $2.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10B for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.2% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 7,574 shares. Coatue Management owns 10,085 shares. South State Corp holds 68,258 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 1.62M shares or 1.27% of the stock. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Management Communications Lc has 0% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Main Street Research Ltd Llc has 1,839 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bragg Fincl Advisors Inc stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). 22,549 were reported by Dorsey & Whitney Limited Liability. Df Dent Com invested in 12,452 shares. Professionals holds 0.09% or 1,920 shares in its portfolio. Caprock stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Capital Inv Service Of America Incorporated reported 4,865 shares. Diversified Trust holds 10,286 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ledyard State Bank holds 1.01% or 57,688 shares. Town And Country Fincl Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust holds 2.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 41,494 shares.