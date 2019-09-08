Shareholder Insight 2811 Has Upped Applied Matls (AMAT) Holding; As Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) Stock Value Declined, Bank Of Italy Has Lifted Position

Bank Of Italy increased its stake in Cnh Indl N V (CNHI) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Italy bought 757,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.30% . The institutional investor held 7.57 million shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.11 million, up from 6.81M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Italy who had been investing in Cnh Indl N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 1.25 million shares traded. CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) has declined 12.69% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CNHI News: 18/05/2018 – CNH Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CNH Industrial Raises Guidance After 1Q Profit Increase; 19/03/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – TOBIN’S DEPARTURE WILL BE EFFECTIVE APRIL 27, 2018; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – SHARE BUYBACK WILL BE FOR UP TO $700 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – IVECO BUS WINS CONTRACT TO SUPPLY 150 NATURAL GAS BUSES TO PARIS; 19/03/2018 – CNH Industrial CEO Richard Tobin steps down; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL CNHI.Ml – FULL YEAR GUIDANCE NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES OF APPROXIMATELY $28 BILLION; 19/04/2018 – A Sustainable Year: CNH Industrial presents its 2017 highlights; 27/04/2018 – CNH INDUSTRIAL 1Q REV. $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – CNH Industrial: Presentation on adoption of new accounting standards published on corporate website

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 6.91M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA ADDED LRCX, WFC, UBS, AMAT, KNX IN 1Q: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 29/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Net $1.13B; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CNH Industrial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CNH Industrial announces voting results of Annual General Meeting and publication of 2018 Sustainability Report – GlobeNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “A Coffee Cup Free Zone – CSRwire.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,895.99 up 129.37 points – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Product Expansion to Aid Applied Materials (AMAT) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsr stated it has 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability has 15,226 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd invested in 1.01% or 21,600 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Ltd reported 27,685 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 6,000 are held by State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Company. Jolley Asset Ltd Co accumulated 92,927 shares. Chemical Bankshares has 26,575 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Osterweis Cap Mngmt holds 1.15% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 463,890 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 50,100 shares stake. Barbara Oil Company accumulated 10,000 shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp invested 1.01% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 230,373 are owned by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Hap Trading Lc accumulated 64,912 shares. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).