Shareholder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Has Raised Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) Holding; As Pg&E Crop (PCG) Shares Declined, Holder Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co increased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co Com (LLY) by 64.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co bought 6,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 16,690 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 10,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $113.96. About 3.71M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 02/04/2018 – NCCN Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers Include NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Combination With Capecitabine or Paclitaxel; 22/03/2018 – MI House GOP: Education panel approves Rep. Lilly’s new teacher prep bill; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022173 Company: ELI LILLY CO; 01/05/2018 – Lilly and Local Partners Launch Diabetes Prevention and Management Pilot in Underserved Indianapolis Neighborhoods; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination T; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: Deal Bolsters Immuno-Oncology Program; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Crop (PCG) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc bought 38,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 249,216 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 210,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Crop for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 6.32 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 16/04/2018 – PACIFIC GAS AND ELECTRIC CO – TERM LOAN MATURES ON APRIL 16, 2020, UNLESS EXTENDED; 14/05/2018 – Tobam Adds Expedia, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Buys More PG&E: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 04:16 PM; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/25/2018 12:43 PM; 17/05/2018 – PG&E Increases Energy Efficiency Options to Help Customers Rebuilding in Wildfire-lmpacted Areas Save Money; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -TAKING ACTION TO PASS ALONG APPROXIMATELY $450 MLN IN ANNUAL TAX SAVINGS TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $26.87 million activity. 185 shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L, worth $20,067.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Tiedemann Advsr has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Brookstone Mngmt holds 10,278 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Paloma Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,315 shares. Knott David M owns 300 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Lsv Asset owns 772,529 shares. Nomura Asset Limited holds 0.26% or 201,937 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 36,093 shares. Putnam Fl Company invested in 23,415 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 25,648 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability holds 4.54 million shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Lp reported 500,000 shares stake.

