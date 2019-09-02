Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Increased Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Us Bancorp De Upped Its Cvr Energy (CVI) Position by $385,072 as Shares Rose

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Cvr Energy Inc (CVI) by 754.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 9,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.59% . The institutional investor held 10,637 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, up from 1,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Cvr Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 1.26M shares traded or 119.76% up from the average. CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) has risen 35.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 09/04/2018 – CVR ENERGY INC SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL AGREED TO MOVE EFFECTIVE DATE OF RESIGNATION TO FOLLOW CO’S FILING QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR MARCH QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Trump advisers urge him to leave biofuel reforms to Congress; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Fincl Officer; 22/04/2018 – DJ CVR Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVI); 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q EPS 76c; 09/05/2018 – U.S. senators ask billionaire Icahn for refinery waiver details; 10/05/2018 – DEMOCRATIC SENATORS ASK PRUITT, ICAHN ABOUT REPORTED CVR WAIVER; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Large U.S. refiner Marathon seeks biofuel hardship waiver

Indexiq Advisors Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 46.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc bought 12,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 37,814 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 25,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.36. About 4.81 million shares traded or 2.67% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/05/2018 – Conagra Brands CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 11 Months; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands FY18 Federal Statutory Tax Rate Will Be Blended Rate; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ARE WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS REGARDING PROPOSED SALE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 702,821 shares. Ifrah Service reported 0.08% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Tci Wealth Advsr holds 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 1,466 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 106,056 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 15,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Valley National Advisers owns 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 3 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Liability Corp holds 803,001 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Corp reported 23,658 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 18,000 shares. National Bank Of Stockton owns 9,543 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. 10.63 million were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability holds 250,922 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Commerce reported 0.05% stake.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 14,429 shares to 66,716 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (HYG) by 44,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,911 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P had bought 25,000 shares worth $668,250 on Friday, June 28. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CVI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 90.91 million shares or 0.36% more from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). The Connecticut-based Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.16% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Amer Century Cos has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Congress Asset Management Ma has 68,528 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 22,212 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has invested 0.09% in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Westpac Bk stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 79,208 shares. Aperio Lc holds 19,300 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Corporation has 248,111 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0% invested in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) for 8,443 shares. Clark Grp Incorporated holds 0.08% or 77,298 shares in its portfolio.