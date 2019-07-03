Shareholder Indaba Capital Management LP Has Boosted Mdc Partners (MDCA) Stake; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $35.69 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 215,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 417,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.51 million, down from 632,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) on Behalf of Investors; 28/03/2018 – Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of the late Hugh Hefner, called Facebook “sexually repressive.”; 11/04/2018 – Opinion: Can Facebook Develop a Conscience?; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – GOOG, FB: #BREAKING EU proposes new tax targeting tech giants: commissioner – ! $GOOG $FB; 01/05/2018 – FACEBOOK IS SAID MULLING LAUNCH OF SMART SPEAKERS ABROAD: CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s pain could be blockchain’s gain, says analyst; 07/03/2018 – Facebook ad costs spiked higher after a big change to its News Feed algorithm:; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senators Markey and Blumenthal Demand Answers from Facebook; 30/05/2018 – CHESKY SAYS FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG IS A ‘BIG PROPONENT’ OF AIRBNB GOING PUBLIC

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 59.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 6.92M shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56M, up from 4.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.30M market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.6. About 58,876 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56; 26/04/2018 – MDC Partners Appoints Desirée Rogers as Independent Director to Its Bd; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 15/05/2018 – Allison+Partners First Global Agency to Adopt Proof Analytics; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Rev $327M; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 11/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Llc accumulated 13,313 shares. 51,352 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company reported 25,906 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 153,820 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 118,318 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 500 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Stanley Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.7% or 1.54M shares. Sei Invests invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Taylor Asset Management stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Northern invested in 536,761 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 16,713 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $122,080 activity. $18,500 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) was bought by Gendel Mitchell on Friday, March 22. On Thursday, March 28 ROGERS DESIREE G bought $51,689 worth of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) or 23,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clark Cap Management Group Inc invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Pcl owns 5.18 million shares. Deccan Value Invsts Lp owns 1.20M shares. Van Eck reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Com owns 2,452 shares. Oak Assocs Limited Oh reported 256,688 shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Personal Financial accumulated 2,149 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Srs Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.69M shares or 6.36% of the stock. Alpine Glob Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 1.09% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,569 shares. Roundview Ltd Com invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has 0.03% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 14.63M shares or 1.59% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research Inc stated it has 2.33 million shares or 2.15% of all its holdings.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 235,000 shares to 425,700 shares, valued at $41.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 588,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.97M. 750 shares valued at $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. had sold 4,761 shares worth $788,374 on Thursday, January 31.