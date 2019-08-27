Shareholder Icm Asset Management Boosted Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) Position; Riverpark Capital Management Holding in Twitter (TWTR) Has Boosted by $882,720

Riverpark Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 10.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Capital Management Llc bought 27,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 286,259 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, up from 258,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 11.90 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump works to tweet-tarnish the Mueller probe; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Canada’s Trudeau fights Trump auto import probe; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – Uganda plans tax on social media use from July, rights activists cry foul; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump praises Xi as U.S. team arrives for trade talks; 20/04/2018 – TWTR: DROP IN VOLUME IS RESULT OF USERS BEING UNABLE TO TWEET; 25/04/2018 – That’s important because it means that even though $TWTR isn’t really growing its total audience, it’s finally figured out a way to turn a profit with the users it DOES have. /5; 27/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. Congress; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Pompeo returns from N. Korea with U.S. detainees; 21/03/2018 – Germany summons Facebook over user data safety concerns -report

Icm Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Modine Manufacturing Co. (MOD) by 27.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icm Asset Management Inc bought 51,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 237,730 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, up from 186,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icm Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Modine Manufacturing Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $500.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.86. About 171,512 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 02/04/2018 – Modine’s ElectroFin E-Coat Is Now NSF-51 Standard Certified; 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0.02% or 565,632 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 999,693 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 32,690 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 32,952 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Granahan Mngmt Ma invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). 31,733 are held by Shell Asset. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 22,015 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated owns 24,012 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Indexiq Advisors Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Bancshares Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 335,520 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 18,412 shares. 291,808 are owned by Kennedy Cap Mngmt.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $44,488 activity.

Riverpark Capital Management Llc, which manages about $73.36 million and $438.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8,798 shares to 54,165 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 84,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,056 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).