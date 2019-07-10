Shareholder Ibm Retirement Fund Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Has Boosted Holding by $1.83 Million

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 7.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 35,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 484,071 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.36 million, up from 448,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 13.10M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos cyber intelligence unit said it has high confidence that the Russian government is behind the campaign, dubbed VPNFilter; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs

Ibm Retirement Fund increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibm Retirement Fund bought 4,051 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,088 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, up from 25,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibm Retirement Fund who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.51 during the last trading session, reaching $144.12. About 6.53 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Unwrapping New Details! Toy Story Land Coming June 30 To Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Inviting Guests To Play Big With Woody, Bu; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advsrs Ltd holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,772 shares. Regal Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 16,169 shares. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mngmt has 0.51% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rockland, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,868 shares. 463 were accumulated by Guardian Tru. Ims Capital Mgmt holds 9,114 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.74% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Heritage Wealth Advsr owns 13,876 shares. Adirondack Tru stated it has 22,849 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Mercer Cap Advisers owns 6,525 shares. Old Point Tru And Financial N A holds 4.05% or 144,344 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.34M shares. Cullinan Associate holds 1.13% or 278,770 shares in its portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management owns 140,109 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. L S reported 140,264 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6,220 shares to 40,441 shares, valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 6,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,990 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.93% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,031 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi reported 148,361 shares. Independent Investors, New York-based fund reported 50,482 shares. Cipher Cap Lp owns 43,579 shares. Wilkins Counsel invested in 0.26% or 7,700 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 174,486 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,123 shares. Boston Partners holds 544,112 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation accumulated 119,908 shares. Somerville Kurt F accumulated 63,962 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 0.42% or 24.40 million shares. Cls Invests Limited Co accumulated 10,002 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.65% or 2.05M shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,605 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.