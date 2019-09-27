Shareholder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Upped Cbs New (CBS) Holding; Ford Motor Company (F) Shareholder Bluestein R H & Company Cut Its Stake by $941,380 as Market Valuation Declined

Bluestein R H & Company decreased its stake in Ford Motor Company (F) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company sold 94,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.86 million, down from 2.33M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Ford Motor Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.08. About 30.49 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 23/04/2018 – lmpossible Objects Adds Ford® as Customer; 12/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Patrick Brown likely out as candidate under Doug Ford, Ontario PC; 09/05/2018 – Ford halts F-series, Super Duty production after fire at supplier; 17/05/2018 – Mercedes to restart Alabama SUV plant next week after parts shortage; 11/04/2018 – All Lincoln vehicles that Ford now sells in China are brought in from North America; 08/05/2018 – Ford is facing the daunting prospect of seeing a major drop in the supply of its best selling and most profitable vehicle, the F-150 pickup truck; 09/05/2018 – Ford is facing some tough decisions after a fire knocked out production at a supplier’s plant in Michigan; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q EPS 43c; 26/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – AS A RESULT OF FOURTEENTH AMENDMENT, LENDERS HAVE MAINTAINED TOTAL REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF $13.4 BILLION – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Strong economy, discounts boost automakers U.S. March sales

Ibis Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 29.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.06 million, up from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 2.40M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – S&P PLACED CBS CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 14/05/2018 – NAI SEES CBS ACTION PRECIPITATED BY NAI RAISING CONCERNS; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16; 17/05/2018 – CBS Puts on a Happy Face for Ad Buyers Amid Off-Stage Tensions; 15/05/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: Report of an explosion at 5 Mareblu in Aliso Viejo with possible injuries. CBS2 has a crew headed; 02/04/2018 – CBS INITIAL BID FOR VIACOM TO VALUE CO BELOW VALUE: CNBC/RTRS; 17/05/2018 – JUST IN: CBS Corporation and its special committee issues statement after loss in court against controlling shareholder NAI; 03/04/2018 – CBS, VIACOM DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HIT POTENTIAL ROADBLOCK:CNBC; 14/05/2018 – REDSTONE TOLD CEO OF POSSIBLE CBS BIDDER NOT TO MAKE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – CBS TO POSTPONE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 682,457 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Company holds 279,280 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Llc has invested 1.92% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). 750 are owned by Hm Payson. Douglass Winthrop Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 140,000 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Acg Wealth accumulated 11,560 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc stated it has 89,201 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.2% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 104,136 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance reported 2,802 shares stake. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 7,833 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Da Davidson holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 14,449 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 59,908 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 1.27% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).

Ibis Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $20.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 612 shares to 1,300 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.16B for 7.83 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94B and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 12,675 shares to 19,775 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).