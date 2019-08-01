Shareholder Iberiabank Increased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position; Wallace Capital Management Stake in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Decreased as Shares Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25 million, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $1077.5. About 9,786 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 10.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 35,567 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 32,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $214.52. About 674,205 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Sees FY Sales $3.5B-$3.9B; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Edwards Lifesciences Stock Is Jumping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Call Traders React to THC and JNCE Stock Rallies – Schaeffers Research” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Medical Device Stocks – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Value Index (IWD) by 11,946 shares to 104,060 shares, valued at $12.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Shares (GLD) by 11,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,319 shares, and cut its stake in Ubs Etracs (AMU).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares to 254,419 shares, valued at $13.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Burgundy Asset Mngmt has 0.28% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Invesco has 3,011 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 2,337 shares. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department invested in 0% or 3 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 0% or 4,417 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 2,302 shares. Creative Planning invested in 1,321 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability owns 0.04% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 300 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 700 shares. London Of Virginia accumulated 76,819 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Brave Asset Mngmt owns 1,086 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.03% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) or 252 shares. Legal And General Gru Pcl has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Mondaq.com with their article: “Bermuda Public Companies Update â€“ July 2019 – Corporate/Commercial Law – Bermuda – Mondaq News Alerts” published on July 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 High-Price Stocks to Buy Worthy of Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is John Wiley & Sons, Inc.’s (NYSE:JW.A) 13% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.