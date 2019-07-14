Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Increased 3M Co (MMM) Stake; As Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Decreased by $8.96 Million Its Stake

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 2,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 91,521 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02 million, up from 88,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.34. About 3.01M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman as CEO; Inge Thulin will take new position as executive chairman of the board; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.40% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M Michael Roman Appointed CEO; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 01/05/2018 – 3M Co at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – UK FEB RETAIL SALES -0.4 PCT 3M/3M VS JAN 0.0 PCT 3M/3M, BIGGEST DROP SINCE MARCH 2017; FEB +1.4 PCT 3M/YY VS JAN +1.4 PCT 3M/YY; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 02/04/2018 – Johnson Controls’ Power Solutions draws initial PE interest; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (CNI) by 2.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 100,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.49M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $401.57M, down from 4.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cdn Natl Railway for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 531,130 shares traded. Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) has risen 16.52% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CNI News: 23/04/2018 – Canadian National Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: Decrease in Revenue Due to Challenging Operating Conditions, Low Network Resiliency, Stronger Canadian Dollar; 27/05/2018 – The labor strife comes at a time of tighter rail capacity in Canada, with CP and rival Canadian National Railway facing strong demand for shipments of grain, potash and other commodities; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway 1Q Net C$741M; 13/03/2018 – BBB’s Canadian National Password Day March 15 #BBBPasswordDay; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin, Duckworth Press Canadian National Railway For Update On Implementation Of Positive Train Control; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS C$1.00, EST. C$1; 23/04/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway: 1Q Revenue Ton-Miles Declined by 4% and Carloadings Increased by 3%; 23/04/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – QTRLY OPERATING RATIO OF 67.8 PER CENT, AN INCREASE OF 6.0 POINTS; 07/03/2018 – Canadian Natl Railway to Deploy Qualified Management Employees to Operate Extra Trains

More notable recent Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CN building strong momentum into 2019 NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CN donates $150000 to the Milton District Hospital Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Chief Outlines Acquisition Strategy – benzinga.com” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 Transportation Stock Picks for July – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teamsters and CN sign tentative agreement NYSE:CNI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.17 per share. CNI’s profit will be $907.46M for 18.59 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian National Railway Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.18% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,869 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $130.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 21,236 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Another trade for 3,123 shares valued at $624,295 was made by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 5,940 shares valued at $1.19M was sold by Lindekugel Jon T. 1,000 shares valued at $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R on Thursday, May 9. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.02% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hikari Power Limited stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 2.21% or 23,315 shares. Paradigm Financial Advisors Limited Liability reported 1,054 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Argyle Capital Incorporated reported 20,003 shares. Cap Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,025 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na invested in 9,664 shares. 17,136 are held by Riverhead Ltd Liability Com. Kcm Advsr Limited Liability invested in 1.56% or 116,225 shares. Fayerweather Charles owns 11,424 shares. Cim Investment Mangement owns 0.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 3,093 shares. D E Shaw & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Albion Gp Ut holds 1,078 shares. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 36,830 shares. Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability has 1,734 shares.