Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Boosted Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake; Telos Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $325,858 as Stock Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 11,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,810 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 57,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – IN ADDITION TO HIRING NEW GLOBAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER, COMPANY HAS CREATED FOUR NEW REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER ROLES; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR ADDED OA, VR, XL, SBUX, MDLZ IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 07/05/2018 – “Facebook effect” turns Swedish steel town into tech hot-spot; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto to Facebook CEO Zuckerberg: Stop Apologizing, Make A Change; 21/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN PROSECUTORS OPEN INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTED ILLEGALLY IN BRAZIL -DOCUMENT; 24/04/2018 – App builder criticises Facebook over use of `honour system’; 09/03/2018 – Sarah Frier: Facebook paid $30M-$35M for the rights, @soshnick; 21/03/2018 – The Little Regulator at the Heart of Facebook’s Big Data Dispute; 03/05/2018 – Germany demands more privacy safeguards from Facebook- report; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS BEGAN PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING ANY DERIVATIVES OF THE RAW DATA IN ITS SYSTEM AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PROVIDES UPDATE ON INFORMATION APPS USE

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares to 91,361 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

