Shareholder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Upped Tableau Software (DATA) Position; As Pcm (PCMI) Market Valuation Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.02. About 1.12M shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss/Shr 57c; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Introduces New Subscription Offerings to Help Organizations Scale Analytics to their Entire Workforces

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03 million, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.98M market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35. About 334,907 shares traded or 31.95% up from the average. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 23/05/2018 – PCM at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 25/04/2018 – PCM 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 Showing Synergy of PCM-075 in Combination with FLT3 Inhibitors in Acute Myeloid Le; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 INCLUDING ITEMS; 03/04/2018 – PCM Named to 2018 CRN® Tech Elite Solution Providers List

Analysts await PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. PCMI’s profit will be $9.85 million for 10.94 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by PCM, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Is PCM (PCMI) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for June 24th – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “34 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PCM (PMCI) Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of PCM, Inc.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Price? – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $372.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 48,744 shares to 300,272 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 46,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 307,931 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Medical Reit.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Gamco Inc Et Al holds 13,039 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 2,871 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 7,943 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.07% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 817,715 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 25,300 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 61,776 shares. Cordasco Financial Ntwk has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Regions Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Boston Llc accumulated 31,553 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 182,568 shares. 432,591 are held by Northern Tru. Cambridge Inv Research Incorporated accumulated 4,021 shares. State Street reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc: Salesforce Poised To Benefit From Data Opportunity After Tableau Acquisition – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Scrubbers – Main features of our policy. NYSE:NAT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Share Price Increased 115% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,000 shares to 26,200 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Curncyshs Brit Pnd S by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).