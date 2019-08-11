Shareholder Huntington National Bank Has Upped Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding; West Coast Financial Has Raised Its Nordstrom (JWN) Stake by $361,988

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 5,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 182,552 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.14M, up from 177,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 132,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 123,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 3.74 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 06/04/2018 – Influence Peddler: Julia Engel Creates Line of Dresses at Nordstrom; 19/04/2018 – True & Co. Links Up With Nordstrom; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 06/03/2018 – Nordstrom’s Board Rejects Founding Family’s $8.4B Bid in Retail Rift (Video); 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55; 20/03/2018 – Nordstorm ends talks with founding family on take-private offer; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – Nordstrom Family Leaves Buyout Door Open, Slightly; 21/03/2018 – Watch: Nordstrom’s Erik Nordstrom and OneMarket’s Don Kingsborough explain that a Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco holds 86 shares. Asset Management One Limited owns 69,824 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 331,678 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement. Envestnet Asset Inc has invested 0% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 431,799 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited owns 11,244 shares. Btim Corporation reported 27,470 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.05% or 4.39 million shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 0.02% or 1.38M shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 14 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 400 were reported by Smart Portfolios Llc. Advisory Service Net Ltd holds 0.05% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) or 17,435 shares. 48 were reported by Farmers Merchants Invs. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 45,830 shares. Winslow Asset reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (Prn) (MBB) by 27,954 shares to 81,838 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Prn) (GLD) by 10,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,715 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (Prn) (TIP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sol Cap Mgmt has 16,734 shares. Cincinnati Insurance has 1.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has invested 3.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fund Mgmt Sa owns 36,392 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Co accumulated 4,258 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 3,300 were reported by Curbstone Management. Caprock Grp has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Beaumont Limited Co has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,346 shares. Robecosam Ag holds 0.78% or 75,987 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.3% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Tdam Usa holds 1.62% or 92,044 shares. Guardian L P, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 74,030 shares. Schmidt P J Management Inc invested in 29,851 shares or 2.16% of the stock. Moreover, Rothschild Ptnrs Limited Company has 2.14% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,521 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 5,718 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.