Shareholder Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Mcdonalds (MCD) Stake; Farallon Capital Management Decreased Sina (SINA) Stake by $6.02 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Farallon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sina Corp (SINA) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.25% . The hedge fund held 510,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00 million, down from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sina Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 703,285 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – SINA Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 22/03/2018 – Sina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 16/04/2018 – China’s Sina Weibo reverses gay content clean-up after outcry

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 1,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 7,140 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $210.52. About 2.48M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q EPS $1.72; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 25/03/2018 – McDonald’s is looking to go green; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s flips golden arches in honor of International Women’s Day; 18/04/2018 – McDonald’s Problems in India Grow With Tax Beef; 07/03/2018 – Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S CEO STEVE EASTERBROOK SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – Push to Settle McDonald’s Case, a Threat to Franchise Model

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eastern Commercial Bank, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 78,871 shares. Moreover, Navellier And Associate has 0.14% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,400 shares. The California-based Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Lc has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.22% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Synovus has invested 0.36% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Pinnacle Assocs Limited reported 45,669 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Llc invested 0.04% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp reported 2.96% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 74,716 are held by Zweig. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls owns 1,706 shares. Naples Glob Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 15,761 shares. Golub Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Nippon Life Americas holds 59,950 shares. Corda Inv Management Limited Liability Co invested in 73,730 shares or 1.66% of the stock. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0.12% or 3,389 shares.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 3,731 shares to 64,708 shares, valued at $11.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc owns 2.02 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Stifel stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 3.18 million are held by Genesis Asset Managers Llp. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 15,420 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Clarivest Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) for 5,400 shares. 196,124 are held by Hsbc Holdings Plc. 2.21M were accumulated by Vanguard Grp. Andra Ap has 0.09% invested in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.05% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Blackrock Incorporated reported 3.54 million shares stake. Citigroup stated it has 526,555 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Management has invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 360 shares stake.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.19 billion and $12.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 253,726 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $242.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SINA’s profit will be $24.34 million for 31.13 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by SINA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.