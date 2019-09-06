Shareholder Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Lifted Medicines Co (MDCO) Stake; Office Depot (ODP) Share Price Declined While Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Has Lifted by $323,250 Its Stake

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 153.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 75,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 49,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.63 million shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 18/05/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY SAYS STUDIES SHOULD BE PERFORMED TO DETERMINE THE EFFECTS OF ESMYA ON THE LIVER AND WHETHER THESE MEASURES ARE EFFECTIVELY MINIMISING THE RISKS; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type Il Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and Platinum Chemotherapy as First-Line Therapy in Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC, Based on Phase 3…; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Medicines Co; 23/03/2018 – MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDATIONS FOR MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – SCIENTIFIC ADVICE WITH EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) IS ONGOING WITH AN EXPECTED OUTCOME BY MID-2018; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 12/04/2018 – Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World; 03/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency to review Sanofi-Regeneron’s Dupixent, Cemiplimab; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 22/04/2018 – DJ Medicines Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCO)

Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc increased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 73.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc bought 107,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.64% . The institutional investor held 253,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $921,000, up from 146,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.43. About 10.47 million shares traded or 104.16% up from the average. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 19.37% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT PROVIDES FINANCIAL OUTLOOK THROUGH 2020; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Net $41M; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches ‘Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 06/03/2018 CompuCom Again Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Workplace Services, North America; 04/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SHAREHOLDERS VOTED TO ELECT ALL EIGHT MEMBERS TO SERVE AS DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME ABOUT $360 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Office Depot Backs 2018 Sales $10.8B; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q Adj EPS 8c

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16.26 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.50, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 18 investors sold MDCO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 110.32 million shares or 22.86% more from 89.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Management LP has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Lc owns 15,250 shares. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) for 3,556 shares. 2.17M are held by Slate Path Capital Lp. Geode Cap Llc holds 835,393 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd reported 1.71 million shares. Whittier Tru Communication holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 25,940 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 685,698 shares. Inc holds 0.01% or 51,646 shares. Putnam Investments Lc owns 1.66 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated invested in 10.58 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Maverick Capital Limited accumulated 3.81 million shares.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18B and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Put) by 85,000 shares to 107,900 shares, valued at $13.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 76,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc invested in 5.12M shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 458,221 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Charles Schwab Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 4.29 million shares. Zebra Capital Ltd accumulated 0.68% or 351,816 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 2.93M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Cambridge Invest Rech Advisors accumulated 24,873 shares or 0% of the stock. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 0.01% or 496,000 shares. M Holdings Securities stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Moreover, Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.13% invested in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) for 2.80 million shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 1,390 shares. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. St Johns Invest Management, a Florida-based fund reported 550 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 108,192 shares.

