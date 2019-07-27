Shareholder Huber Capital Management Has Increased Golar Lng Partners LP (GMLP) Holding; Deccan Value Investors LP Cut Facebook (FB) Holding by $12.00 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (GMLP) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 195,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.42M, up from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Golar Lng Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.16 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 95,918 shares traded. Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) has declined 41.70% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical GMLP News: 27/04/2018 – Golar LNG Partners LP Cash Distributions; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS – 15-YEAR ATLANTIC FSRU CONTRACT UTILIZING EITHER GOLAR SPIRIT/GOLAR FREEZE EXPECTED TO ADD FURTHER $380 MLN EFFECTIVE REV BACKLOG; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS 1Q OPER REV. $74.2M, EST. $81.2M; 16/04/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Partners L.P. – Announcement of filing of Form 20-F Annual Report; 19/03/2018 – Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO; 19/03/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT BRIAN TIENZO WILL STEP DOWN AS CFO OF GOLAR AND WILL TAKE UP POSITION OF CEO AND CFO OF GOLAR LNG PARTNERS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG PARTNERS LP – SEES ABOUT $800 MLN OF EFFECTIVE REVENUE BACKLOG RELATED TO CLOSING OF HILLI ACQUISITION

Deccan Value Investors Lp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deccan Value Investors Lp sold 72,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $200.26M, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deccan Value Investors Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns; 13/03/2018 – UK FINANCE MINISTER HAMMOND WILL CONSULT ON NEW VALUE-ADDED TAX MECHANISM FOR ONLINE SALES; 11/04/2018 – Tech Fix: I Downloaded the Information That Facebook Has on Me. Yikes; 29/03/2018 – Facebook memo outlines `ugly truth’ behind its mission; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg finally speaks but not everyone is satisfied; 26/04/2018 – Facebook promises UK more transparency on political adverts; 19/03/2018 – FB/@fbnewsroom: Testing New Tools and Experiences for Creators; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Lawmaker Is Unconvinced About Smartphone Snooping; 10/04/2018 – Big League Politics: BREAKING: Mark Zuckerberg Admits Right Wing Employee Was Fired From Facebook In Senate Testimony; 04/05/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Facebook is researching offering an ad-free, subscription-based version of its service

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN) by 313,002 shares to 367,448 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) by 260,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,706 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Impact Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 2.14% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winfield Associate Inc holds 0.65% or 7,270 shares. Nadler Fin Group Inc reported 6,195 shares. Roberts Glore And Commerce Il owns 2,031 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 1.02M shares. Nokota Lp owns 85,000 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Washington Trust reported 106,607 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Inc Oh holds 1.18M shares. Cordasco Financial Net invested in 0.02% or 100 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt holds 1,343 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Montecito Bankshares Trust holds 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,134 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 1.48% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Lc reported 0.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cornerstone Cap reported 2,244 shares stake.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. 9,000 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $1.35M. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30.