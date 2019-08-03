Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Raised Myr Group Del (MYRG) Position; Fiera Capital Lifted Progressive Ohio (PGR) Holding by $16.01 Million

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 831.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 222,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 249,015 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.95 million, up from 26,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Myr Group Inc Del (MYRG) by 29.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% . The institutional investor held 131,916 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 102,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Myr Group Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 72,475 shares traded or 24.81% up from the average. MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MYRG News: 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP CHAIRMAN KOERTNER RESIGNS; 07/03/2018 – MYR GROUP INC – QTRLY BACKLOG AT $679.1 MLN; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q EPS 34C, EST. 18C; 02/05/2018 – MYR GROUP 1Q CONTRACT REV. $345.6M, EST. $318.4M; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Koertner to Remain a Director of the Company; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP APPOINTS BOARD MEMBER HARTWICK CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: William A. Koertner Resigned as Chairman of the Board of Directors on April 1; 02/04/2018 – MYR Group: Kenneth M. Hartwick Becomes Chairman of the Board; 02/05/2018 – MYR Group 1Q Rev $345.6M; 02/04/2018 – MYR GROUP – EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, WILLIAM KOERTNER RESIGNED FROM POSITION CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Since February 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $39,326 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 30 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt holds 148,661 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited has invested 0.03% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). State Street Corp owns 25.90M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.26% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 65,600 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Lc holds 385,967 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.12% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Gideon Cap Advsr Inc invested in 0.18% or 6,800 shares. Homrich & Berg holds 3,540 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0.44% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). New York-based American Intl Grp has invested 0.06% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.18% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 305,822 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bp Public Limited reported 0.39% stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd Company has 3,410 shares.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 26,629 shares to 58,247 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,933 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Progressive Corporation’s (NYSE:PGR) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Progressive Reports June 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Progressive Down 4% Following Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Progressive (PGR) Q2 Earnings Beat, Increase Year Over Year – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 156,480 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $8.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 39,010 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,193 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO).