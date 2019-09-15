Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Plexus (PLXS) Holding; Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $360,981; Stock Price Declined

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 10.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,333 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 69,375 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 63,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $59.96. About 10.72 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 19/04/2018 – VERIZON RETIREE-SHAREHOLDERS SAY ISS BACKED ITS PROPOSALS; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – DELIVERED REPURCHASE NOTICE FOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB 21, 2025; $2.5 BLN OF NOTES EXPECTED TO BE REPURCHASED ON OR BEFORE JUNE 11; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 19/03/2018 – VZ BOOSTING GROUP 1 WATERFALL CAP TO ABOUT $1.9B FROM $1.5B; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plexus Corp (PLXS) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 27,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 101,174 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.91M, up from 73,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plexus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.76. About 109,525 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 30/05/2018 – Plexus Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 21/04/2018 – DJ Plexus Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLXS); 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 20/03/2018 – Plexus Hires Wes Hornsby as Vice President of Business Development; 25/04/2018 – Plexus Announces Construction of a Second Manufacturing Facility in Guadalajara, Mexico; 26/03/2018 – Plexus Holdings 1H 2018 Pretax Loss Widens Slightly

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $26.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mbia Inc (NYSE:MBI) by 122,840 shares to 457,415 shares, valued at $4.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 87,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,461 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

