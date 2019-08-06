Shareholder Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Allete (ALE) Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Lifted by $2.08 Million Its Holding

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 49,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 165,119 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01 million, up from 115,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 42.76M shares traded or 72.56% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 22/05/2018 – Pfizer Begins a Phase 1/2 Study to Evaluate Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – XtalPi Inc. Announces Strategic Research Collaboration with Pfizer Inc. to Develop Artificial Intelligence-Powered Molecular Modeling Technology for Drug Discovery; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-GSK did not put in final bid for Pfizer consumer unit; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 07/03/2018 – Pfizer breaks off a 5-year, $635M collaboration deal with CytomX, with nothing to show for it $PFE $CTMX; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/05/2018 – LYRICA® (PREGABALIN) ORAL SOLUTION CV PHASE 3 TRIAL IN; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – PRELIMINARY RESULTS FROM ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS INDICATE THAT CO’S 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO ONE-YEAR TERMS

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 156.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 44,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.15% . The institutional investor held 72,383 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95 million, up from 28,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $85. About 377,066 shares traded or 78.45% up from the average. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 13.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 19/04/2018 – DJ ALLETE Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALE); 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit to Build, Own and Operate 80-Megawatt Wind Energy Facility Near Great Falls, Montana; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Rev $358.2M; 02/05/2018 – ALLETE 1Q EPS 99C; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Gru Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 31,738 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 3.96 million were reported by Commerce Bank. Ccm Invest Advisers has invested 1.64% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 0.43% or 3.19 million shares. Woodstock Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 144,313 shares. The Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advisors Lc has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gam Ag invested in 391,881 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Legacy Cap Prns holds 71,745 shares. Patten Group Inc invested in 9,040 shares or 0.17% of the stock. John G Ullman & Associate, a New York-based fund reported 438,878 shares. Tradewinds Management Lc invested in 6,536 shares. The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Hillsdale Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.7% or 24,405 shares.

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 271 shares to 842 shares, valued at $988,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,924 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Square, Boeing, And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “GlycoMimetics (GLYC) Announces Pfizer’s (PFE) Phase 3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Rivipansel in SCD Did Not Meet Endpoints (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Pfizer (PFE) to Equalweight – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bar Hbr Bankshares (NYSEMKT:BHB) by 24,630 shares to 56,072 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waterstone Finl Inc Md (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 40,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,459 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Glenmede Na reported 114,165 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.02% or 431,300 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 410 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Mgmt reported 65,177 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc has 0.03% invested in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.09% or 664,774 shares. D E Shaw owns 16,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) or 765 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 10,593 shares stake. Mackenzie Corp owns 74,858 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 36 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.17% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 0.02% or 2,555 shares. Citigroup owns 10,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio.