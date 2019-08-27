Shareholder Horseman Capital Management LTD Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs (EFSC) Has Upped by $1.05 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (EFSC) by 10.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd bought 26,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% . The hedge fund held 287,480 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.72 million, up from 261,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 33,001 shares traded. Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) has declined 25.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 6.08 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – Universal Display Duel: J.P. Morgan Says Wait, Goldman Sees Nice Setup — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup, Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase all reported quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations; 14/05/2018 – JP Morgan submits application for majority-owned China securities business; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CEO DIMON SPEAKS ON BUSINESS ROUNDTABLE CALL; 10/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $81 FROM $78; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 10/04/2018 – GREAT PLAINS ENERGY INC GXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 13 investors sold EFSC shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 18.60 million shares or 5.20% more from 17.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thb Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.88% or 148,407 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.04% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Kings Point Capital Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 9,600 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research has invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Art Advisors Ltd has 5,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Inc invested 0% in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 3,494 shares. Oberweis Asset Mngmt accumulated 17,200 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has 240,197 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt has 9,047 shares. Parkside Bankshares Trust reported 14,182 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 108,716 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0% invested in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) for 23,798 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 37,000 shares.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10 million and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Cmnty Finl Corp Ohio (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 352,900 shares to 707,319 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Valley Cmnty Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 33,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715,417 shares, and cut its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 14,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,800 shares, and cut its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Overbrook Management Corporation invested in 98,533 shares. Karp Cap Mgmt owns 33,310 shares. Conning reported 1.57% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Signature Est And Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 43,121 shares. Sterling Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.35% or 4,515 shares in its portfolio. Horseman Mgmt owns 23,700 shares. Ballentine Partners, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,832 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc holds 0.19% or 5,352 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co has invested 0.37% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Great Lakes Limited Com accumulated 17,354 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 464,794 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 81,293 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation invested in 55,528 shares. 28,483 are owned by Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt. Altavista Wealth Mngmt holds 44,725 shares.

