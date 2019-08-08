Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Raised Juniper Networks (JNPR) Stake; Epr Properties (EPR) Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.49 Million

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epr Properties (EPR) by 61.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 19,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 12,185 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $937,000, down from 31,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epr Properties for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $77.1. About 479,860 shares traded or 6.59% up from the average. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Until New CIO Is Named, Heads of Primary Investment Segments to Report Directly to CEO Greg Silvers; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q FFO 82c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASES 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Juniper Networks (JNPR) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71 million, up from 122,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Juniper Networks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 2.29M shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 – Juniper Networks’ New Metro Fabric Modernizes Metro Service Delivery; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 03/04/2018 – Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with Enhancements to its Unified Cybersecurity Platform; 09/04/2018 – Juniper Research – Online Physical Goods Sales to Account for 13% of $30 Trillion Retail Market by 2020; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 22/05/2018 – Juniper Research: RCS Messaging Revenues to Reach $9 Billion by 2022, As Operators Capitalise on New Engagement Channels; 17/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Loot Boxes & Skins Gambling to Generate a $50 Billion Industry by 2022; 24/04/2018 – Juniper Research: Digital Therapeutics Adoption to Soar, Treating 130 Million Sufferers of Chronic Conditions by 2023; 10/05/2018 – Juniper Networks to Host Tech Talk on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 10,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Secureworks Corp by 78,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,709 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Juniper Networks Earnings: JNPR Stock Gains Despite Q1 Sales Down 7% – Investorplace.com” on April 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Juniper Networks Buys Mist Systems For $405M: 2 Analyst Takes – Benzinga” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper Networks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc accumulated 140,000 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1.15M shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Element Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Bogle Investment Mngmt LP De owns 23,900 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Financial holds 1,793 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pzena Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.38% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Btim has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Macquarie Gp owns 111,700 shares. Petrus Trust Lta owns 11,328 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 2,000 were reported by Ckw Grp. Kbc Grp Nv reported 56,526 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Co owns 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 1,009 shares.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tricida Inc by 53,984 shares to 270,364 shares, valued at $10.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) by 1.20 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $225,120 was sold by Peterson Mark Alan.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.41% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 4,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 12,200 are held by Daiwa Securities Grp. 26,309 are owned by Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 70,267 shares stake. Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Cap Advisers Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 11,549 shares. Sfmg Lc reported 3,050 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Eagle Asset Management, a Florida-based fund reported 60,433 shares. Advisory Network Llc accumulated 339 shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,499 shares. 2,954 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders – Business Wire” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPR Properties: Whether Or Not You’re A Movie-Goer, This Monthly Dividend Payer Could Be For You – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EPR Properties Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for February 26, 2019 – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Do’s And Dont’s Of Successful Investing – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “EPR Properties CEO expects Schlitterbahn to pay off KCK mortgage soon – Kansas City Business Journal” with publication date: May 07, 2019.