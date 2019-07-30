Shareholder Horizon Investments Has Raised Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lifted Its Lkq (LKQ) Holding by $4.87 Million

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 7.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 174,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.59 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.42 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $26.92. About 433,047 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500.

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 144.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 9,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,336 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $650,000, up from 6,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 3.19 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 24/04/2018 – NBCUniversal Names Phil Tahtakran Head of NBCUniversal Federal Government Affairs, Promotes Margaret Tobey to Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to include Netflix in cable bundles; 07/05/2018 – RT @JCMcCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COLLABORATION FOCUSED ON SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE TO DRIVE XFINITY MOBILE AND CHARTER’S SPECTRUM MOBILE SERVICE; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST HAS COMMITTED FINANCING AVAILABLE TO SATISFY FULL CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE TO SKY SHAREHOLDERS UNDER TERMS OF ACQUISITION; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Share Repurchases $1.5B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – CONFIRMS WILLINGNESS TO PROVIDE FOR RELEVANT REGULATOR TO BE A BENEFICIARY OF SKY NEWS BINDING COMMITMENTS IN SAME WAY AS SKY NEWS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS – FOUND NO EVIDENCE THAT ANY NBC NEWS OR TODAY SHOW LEADERSHIP GOT COMPLAINTS ABOUT MATT LAUER’S WORKPLACE BEHAVIOUR BEFORE NOV. 27, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Starts Bidding War With 21st Century Fox for Sky

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets invested in 41,683 shares. Bankshares Of The West reported 14,202 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.68M shares. Us Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Concourse Limited Company invested in 3.33% or 116,310 shares. Mai Cap Management holds 0.02% or 13,098 shares in its portfolio. Ls Invest Limited Liability stated it has 19,801 shares. Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 107,185 shares. Snyder Cap Management Limited Partnership stated it has 427,402 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 381,008 shares. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 88,684 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 33,742 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aperio Gp Limited Company invested in 120,154 shares. Citigroup holds 59,013 shares.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 3.52M shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $42.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perspecta Inc by 252,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22 million shares, and cut its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Invest Mgmt invested in 0.92% or 155,600 shares. Wealthquest, Ohio-based fund reported 8,412 shares. Miles Capital accumulated 44,633 shares. Weik Cap Management holds 2.65% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 136,048 shares. First Personal Svcs holds 0.17% or 13,699 shares in its portfolio. 13.86 million were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru stated it has 0.88% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 2.42M were reported by Bristol John W And Com Ny. Cornerstone Advisors reported 5,069 shares stake. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Company owns 11,410 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. High Pointe Cap Ltd accumulated 18,570 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 1.35 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Asset Management One holds 0.53% or 2.47M shares in its portfolio. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Arvest Commercial Bank Division holds 1.41% or 508,309 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Co (NYSE:AWK) by 3,893 shares to 13,923 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garmin Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 30,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,619 shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc Com (NASDAQ:SWKS).