Shareholder Horizon Investment Services Has Lifted Centene Del (CNC) Position; Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Stake

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 87.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 27,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 58,149 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, up from 31,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 5.84 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 16.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 58,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21M, down from 363,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $40.58. About 1.29 million shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 14/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.99 TO $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22M for 9.31 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oz Ltd Partnership has 4.00 million shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 0.01% or 15,491 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk Corp holds 138,255 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp accumulated 0.08% or 204,000 shares. Sasco Cap Ct stated it has 782,878 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt reported 105,269 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 407,517 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 0.49% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 75,496 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). California Pub Employees Retirement owns 487,789 shares. Stanley reported 28,467 shares stake. Bowling Limited Liability Company stated it has 52,754 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 52,828 are owned by Mackenzie Corporation.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares to 147,622 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encore Cap Group Inc (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18,374 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Eminence Lp owns 2.83 million shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. 14,252 are owned by Profund Ltd Co. 45,664 were reported by Oakbrook Invs Ltd. Hightower Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 156,753 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 414,119 shares. Cqs Cayman LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Financial Services holds 0% or 294 shares. Blackrock invested 0.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Company reported 2.58M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 987,452 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 21,888 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commerce Retail Bank reported 16,880 shares. Stifel Finance Corp has 76,631 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

