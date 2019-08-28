Shareholder Honeywell International Has Increased Eastgroup Pptys (EGP) Stake; Mountain Lake Investment Management Holding in Koppers Holdings (KOP) Has Upped by $1.31 Million

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (EGP) by 50.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 9,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.77% . The institutional investor held 29,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Eastgroup Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $122.61. About 128,377 shares traded. EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has risen 28.43% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EGP News: 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $4.51 TO $4.61; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces 154th Consecutive Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.51 TO $4.61, EST. $4.51; 05/03/2018 EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 19/04/2018 – EastGroup 1Q EPS 83c; 22/04/2018 – DJ EastGroup Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGP); 14/05/2018 – EASTGROUP PROPERTIES INC EGP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $91; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.11 TO $1.13, EST. $1.13; 19/04/2018 – EASTGROUP 1Q FFO/SHR $1.16, EST. $1.10

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.55M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.99. About 46,619 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.05-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Sales $1.9B; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 7,700 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc holds 103,651 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 13,603 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.05% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 40,822 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,409 shares. Mountain Lake Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 6.22% stake. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 20,425 shares. Gsa Prns Llp reported 28,457 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0% or 3.01M shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,583 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 7,942 shares or 0% of the stock.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 03, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” published on January 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Stocks Flashing Signs of Strong Insider Buying – Investorplace.com” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.40 million activity.